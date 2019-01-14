Log In Register
Woof. We’re glad he did.

The sexy, queer Olympic freeskier just teamed up with the company PopSockets to support their Be True campaign. Fifty percent of the proceeds from this campaign selling LGBTQ-themed pop sockets will go to support Lifecycle, a bicycle marathon that raises money to fight AIDS and HIV.

We love his enthusiasm for a good cause, and a picture really is worth a thousand words. He is trying to raise $1 million for his Lifecycle ride, and we’re betting he can do it.

Kenworthy also just guest-starred on Drag Race and responded to a shady comment in a hilarious way.

Man, we love this guy.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

