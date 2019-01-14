Woof. We’re glad he did.

The sexy, queer Olympic freeskier just teamed up with the company PopSockets to support their Be True campaign. Fifty percent of the proceeds from this campaign selling LGBTQ-themed pop sockets will go to support Lifecycle, a bicycle marathon that raises money to fight AIDS and HIV.

We love his enthusiasm for a good cause, and a picture really is worth a thousand words. He is trying to raise $1 million for his Lifecycle ride, and we’re betting he can do it.

Kenworthy also just guest-starred on Drag Race and responded to a shady comment in a hilarious way.

well if you are what you eat then I guess I’m both 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/jYSzdtJgQL — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) January 12, 2019

Man, we love this guy.