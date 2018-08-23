This summer, Denver is getting its own giant music festival in the form of Grandoozy. From Superfly, the creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, Grandoozy will be in Overland Park from September 14-16, and will be held every September for the next five years. Along with the music, the event will also feature “Devour Denver,” an area spearheaded by local “Culinary Ambassadors” to showcase a variety of foods from the Denver cuisine scene; a craft beer experience known as “Arts and Crafts”; cocktails made with liquor from local distilleries; “The Backyard,” an area to enjoy and celebrate outdoor activities; and an 80s ski lodge to bask in some nostalgia.

Standard three-day passes are $259.50, and VIP passes are $599.50. So, what do you get for money? On Friday, you’ll get to see headliner and rap super star Kendrick Lamar take the stage. Fresh off his 2017 album, Damn, and his singles on the acclaimed Black Panther soundtrack, Lamar is sure to give an incredible performance. Saturday’s headliner is indie rock darling Florence and the Machine. The festival’s final headliner is none other than the legendary Stevie Wonder. What better way to close things down than with a legend of pop music?

In addition to these musical powerhouses, the festival also features 32 other artists, and is hinting that even more unannounced performers will take the stage. You can find the full lineup over on the Grandoozy website. No matter what your musical tastes look like, the festival will have something for you. Of particular note in the lineup is queer musician St. Vincent, who is currently touring her critically acclaimed album Masseduction. St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, has had high-profile relationships with Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne, and seems to perceive her sexuality as something fluid that doesn’t need a label.

If you’re looking to check out a big festival this summer, but don’t want the hassle of having to travel out of state, Grandoozy is a great way to wrap up the season.