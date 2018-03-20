Log In Register
For those who haven’t heard, there is going to be a HUGE music festival in Denver this fall, with Florence and the Machine, Stevie Wonder, and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

The fest is brought to us by those who created Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, and will be taking place September 14-16. The festival will take place right in the City Park neighborhood, at Overland Park Golf Course. This will be Denver’s classy take on the fall festival, with food and craft beer alongside the music.

In addition to the two headliners, who are already enough to get a lot of us clicking, Logic, The Chainsmokers, and Bishop Briggs are also on the bill. The full lineup is below.

If this already has you running around your house screaming yaaaas, you should probably act fast; tickets go on sale tomorrow. Learn more and snag your passes while you can at Grandoozy.com

THE FULL LINEUP
KENDRICK LAMAR (Friday)
FLORENCE + THE MACHINE (Saturday)     
STEVIE WONDER (Sunday)
THE CHAINSMOKERS
LOGIC
STURGILL SIMPSON
MIGUEL
PHOENIX
YOUNG THE GIANT
ST. VINCENT
THE WAR ON DRUGS
DE LA SOUL
6LACK
MAVIS STAPLES
DANIEL CAESAR
TY DOLLA $IGN
BIG K.R.I.T.
SNOW THA PRODUCT
BISHOP BRIGGS
KARL DENSON’S TINY UNIVERSE
TENNIS 
KELELA
KEVIN MORBY
TENSNAKE
POOLSIDE
DRAGONDEER
GASOLINE LOLLIPOPS
THE SOUL REBELS
GANG OF YOUTHS
JADE BIRD
BAYONNE
FLAURAL
ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N.
WILDERADO
LOST LAKES
 
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's resident digital content manager and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now. https://www.amazon.com/Wicked-Woman-Women-Metal-1960s/dp/1501021079

