For those who haven’t heard, there is going to be a HUGE music festival in Denver this fall, with Florence and the Machine, Stevie Wonder, and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

The fest is brought to us by those who created Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, and will be taking place September 14-16. The festival will take place right in the City Park neighborhood, at Overland Park Golf Course. This will be Denver’s classy take on the fall festival, with food and craft beer alongside the music.

In addition to the two headliners, who are already enough to get a lot of us clicking, Logic, The Chainsmokers, and Bishop Briggs are also on the bill. The full lineup is below.

If this already has you running around your house screaming yaaaas, you should probably act fast; tickets go on sale tomorrow. Learn more and snag your passes while you can at Grandoozy.com.

THE FULL LINEUP

KENDRICK LAMAR ( Friday )

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE ( Saturday )

STEVIE WONDER ( Sunday )

THE CHAINSMOKERS

LOGIC

STURGILL SIMPSON

MIGUEL

PHOENIX

YOUNG THE GIANT

ST. VINCENT

THE WAR ON DRUGS

DE LA SOUL

6LACK

MAVIS STAPLES

DANIEL CAESAR

TY DOLLA $IGN

BIG K.R.I.T.

SNOW THA PRODUCT

BISHOP BRIGGS

KARL DENSON’S TINY UNIVERSE

TENNIS

KELELA

KEVIN MORBY

TENSNAKE

POOLSIDE

DRAGONDEER

GASOLINE LOLLIPOPS

THE SOUL REBELS

GANG OF YOUTHS

JADE BIRD

BAYONNE

FLAURAL

ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N.

WILDERADO