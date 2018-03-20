For those who haven’t heard, there is going to be a HUGE music festival in Denver this fall, with Florence and the Machine, Stevie Wonder, and Kendrick Lamar headlining.
The fest is brought to us by those who created Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, and will be taking place September 14-16. The festival will take place right in the City Park neighborhood, at Overland Park Golf Course. This will be Denver’s classy take on the fall festival, with food and craft beer alongside the music.
In addition to the two headliners, who are already enough to get a lot of us clicking, Logic, The Chainsmokers, and Bishop Briggs are also on the bill. The full lineup is below.
If this already has you running around your house screaming yaaaas, you should probably act fast; tickets go on sale tomorrow. Learn more and snag your passes while you can at Grandoozy.com.