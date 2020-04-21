During this pressing time of uncertainty and lack of necessary resources, it takes entire communities working together to get through. Good Chemistry Nurseries, a popular cannabis company in Denver, donated $50,000 to the Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund this week. The fund was established by Governor Jared Polis to provide aid and support to Coloradans as well as local businesses affected by the shutdown. Additionally, Good Chemistry donated 600 N-95 masks to anyone who needs them, as they have been in short supply.

Not only did Good Chemistry donate the money in an effort to support their community, they hope that it will inspire other organizations to contribute to the fund as well. Gov. Polis praised the company for giving the largest donation that has been received by anyone in the cannabis industry to date. The fund and committee that has been appointed to oversee it are working around the clock to distribute the finance they receive, although that list continues to grow.

Related Article: Friends in Weed Launch ‘420’ Help

Good Chemistry Founder & CEO Matthew Huron first learned to cultivate medicinal quality cannabis in the wake of the HIV/AIDS crisis. Twenty years ago, that was the last pandemic to sweep across the United States. Huron was dedicated to helping his father, his father’s partners, and the surrounding San Francisco community then, and is dedicated to supporting the surrounding Denver community now.

In a letter to his employees, Huron explained what motivated his decision to make such a sizable donation. After all, his company has not been unsusceptible to the negative economic impact. Good Chemistry has had to lay off employees and reduce salaries, but Huron believes that even though this may be one of the toughest times to let go of capital, it is also the most important time to give back.

Huron stated, “I’m grateful for the ability to make these COVID-19 relief contributions. It is my hope and my belief that the funds will inspire others to give, bring relief to those in need, and speed the recovery effort so we can return our lives and our business to where we were when this crisis began.”

Besides the money and masks that have been allocated to public and organizational needs, Good Chemistry Nurseries are prioritizing the well-being of all their employees. The company has provided all employees with CDC-recommended cloth masks to keep their team, patients, and customers healthy and safe. Gov. Polis and CEO Matthew Huron urge any and all cannabis or non-cannabis companies to contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund because everything helps at a time like this.