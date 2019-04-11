The GLAAD Media Awards will be celebrating their 30th annual show in New York on May 4. The award show serves to honor the media for its LGBTQ representation in film, music, and journalistic writing.

In previous years, Ross Mathews hosted the ceremony, but this year, the role of host for the celebration goes to Drag Race star Shangela. The spotlight will also be shared with Madonna, who will be honored with the Advocate for Change Award.

Nominees for recognition range from Boy Erased, a film on conversion therapy, to Brockhampton, a boy band with an openly gay singer.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is nominated for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series. The series takes a closer look at the murder of Versace and the events that led up to the morning that Andrew Cunanan, portrayed by Glee’s Darren Criss, killed the famous fashion designer. Also nominated is 1985, a movie about a man returning to his hometown in order to tell his conservative guardian that he has AIDS.

Brockhampton, having just released their fifth album, Iridescence, have been nominated for Outstanding Music Artist. Rapper Kevin Abstract writes and performs songs about being gay after having come out in 2016.

Additionally, a variety of children’s shows are being honored for queer representation, including Adventure Time and Steven Universe. Adventure Time characters Marceline the Vampire Queen and Princess Bubblegum were confirmed as a couple, later sharing a kiss, after years of fan speculation.

Through honoring and representing the LGBTQ community, GLAAD recognizes the huge reliance on media, as that representation is important for continuing acceptance.