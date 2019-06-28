The temp is rising in Denver at last, and we couldn’t be happier to shed those springtime blues! Need some new tunes to kick off your fun-in-the-sun weekend? Here are some of the latest drops by artists whom you should definitely be adding to that summer playlist.

Shawnee – Ur the Only One

Inspired by Shawnee’s journey of self destruction before coming out to embracing her sexuality and identity, this indigenous, two-spirit artist brings powerful vocals and a beat that just won’t quit. With a sexy video to boot, this jam is sure to turn your night up a few notches.

K.Flay – Not in California

Grammy-nominated queer artist K. Flay just dropped her fourth and final teaser track off the forthcoming album Solutions, due out July 12. The track is an ode to a writing retreat where she disconnected from the 24-hour news cycle and reconnected with nature. With the quintessential K.Flay flavor, she offers a savory track that blends rock and pop with a head-bobbingly infectious hook.

Adam Lambert – Comin in Hot

The artist known as much for being the Queen frontman as he is for being a mega-pop solo in his own right, Adam Lambert has returned with a new, disco-inspired track that is sure to get you groovin’. The sultry singer delivers fresh funk in this first single off the upcoming full-length Velvet album, set to drop this September. Serving up sexy, the video features a 70s-esque Lambert and a figure called “The Goddess” portrayed by trans activist Miss Shalae.

Ingrid Michaelson – Young and in Love

The artist known for bending the gender binary with hits like “Girls Like Boys,” Ingrid Micahelson has been showing her love of the LGBTQ community for years. Her new, upbeat single with lines like “Explosions in the sky, I see colors fly/ It’s like the Fourth of July in your eyes,” this tune is the perfect anthem for afternoon drives with that special someone, windows rolled down and speakers turned up high.

Céline Dion – Flying on my Own

While Miss Dion may not be queer herself, she is queer-adjacent af! The Canadian crooner has dropped a fresh, new track that is sure to send her name back to the top of the charts and get you moving that body. If you aren’t digging the original version, check out the remix by Dave Audé, and that will surely inspire you to serve up something on the dance floor.

Photo of Adam Lambert from Facebook