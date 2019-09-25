Nevermore must you sacrifice Earth-friendly cleanliness for your travel desires! Big Gay Bidet has released a new gadget that’s got your tooshy covered no matter in what part of the world you sit on your throne.

The Bio Bidet TP-200, their new portable travel bidet model, has made its debut, and it’s simple to pack and easy to use. The USB-chargeable device is the latest release from the bidet company that started this year via a partnership between Broadway dresser Lars Kleinstein and Rick Tiner.

The two were turned on to the thought of introducing the bidet concept to American LGBTQ folks when they discovered the positive environmental aspects of using one, as well as the health benefits associated with these flowing fountains.

“Bidets contribute to the happier and healthier lifestyle the LGBTQ community seeks,” co-founder Lars Kleinstein said. Big Gay Bidet wants every sparkling throne to be fit for the fabulous queen you are.

A popular provider of restroom cleanliness, Europe and Japan have seen the longevity of the bidet since its inception in the 1600s. Though previous attempts to bring the stylized basin to the States have failed, the fixture is slowly becoming more popular in American homes.

While most known for its use in removing unwanted waste from the anus and genitals, there is an additional and rather taboo use for the water-spraying device: menstrual clean-up and feminine hygiene. While this was considered to be more of a marketing hinderance than help in the 19th century, society continues to evolve and embrace the harsh, red facts of life.

“There’s so much waste in our waste,” Kleinstein said. “Toilet paper destroys 27,000 trees every day. By replacing paper with a bidet, we’re cutting this number down and keeping more trees in the ground.”

With a variety of permanent, home models that offer features like water warming, bum drying, and massage options, Big Gay Bidet is sure to bring bliss to your booty. However, for folks who love to travel and want to conserve water while en route, the portable model is cost-effective as well as nature friendly.

“We love the portables because they have made converts of tissue paper users and convinced many to upgrade to the full-sized home model,” Kleinstein said.

