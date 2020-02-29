Many countries around the world have added a third gender marker, ‘X’, for nonbinary folks as a selection for important documents. However, the U.S at large has struggled with joining in on the option.

Only 15 states currently offer the ‘X’ option for identification cards. Dana Zzyym has been advocating for the option of adding a gender-neutral option for passports in Colorado for five years.

Zzyym’s issue has been ruled in favor of by the U.S. Court District for the state of Colorado. However, our current administration continues to halt the progressive action despite the federal judge order.

However, there is hope. A new bill being introduced by Representative Ro Khanna will is making its way into Congress. This bill is important because it is the first legislative offering to be made in favor of nonbinary people in the country. The Beyond Binary Legal partnered with Khanna to draft the bill.

Unfortunately, with our current political climate, the bill is predicted to not make it past the country’s dominant Republican senate.

The argument against Zzyym’s defense says the additional gender marker will create a system slow-down that will amount to $11 million. There are also concerns about what the gender marker will mean for people traveling to countries that are not accepting of those using it. However, the Human Rights Campaign argues that this could open up an easier path for other people wanting to use the ‘X’ option.

Excited to be back home in Denver, Colorado to hear @LambdaLegal ‘s own @PaulCastilloJD argue Dana Zzyym’s case for an X gender marker on a US passport before the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. (All we do is win 🏆 🏅 🤷🏻‍♂️) — Carl “the devil has enough advocates” Charles (@oh_rarl) January 22, 2020

The option could legitimize people who are intersex, gender-neutral, and nonbinary rather than place people within two boxes.

In the 2015 Transgender Survey, Colorado respondents reported that only 8 percent had their legal documents matching their gender identity. Thirty percent stated when showing an identification document that did not match their gender presentation, they have been harassed, assaulted, or denied service.

Regardless of the arguments barked, the lack of a gender-neutral option alienates a huge group of people needing recognition.