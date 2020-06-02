The Dumb Friends League’s Furry Scurry is still happening. Despite the original date of the event being May 2, people can still participate. The Furry Scurry is an annual event focused on raising money for the pets in the Dumb Friends Leaugue’s care. The number of pets without a home in the Dumb Friends League’s care is over 21,000. Providing shelter is just the tip of the iceberg of costs needed to keep an animal safe and comfortable.

Due to COVID-19, the event is being held virtually. In order to participate, one can register now until May 31 here. Typically, the Furry Scurry was held at Wash Park, but now, you can walk anywhere at any time. If you do take part in this event, be sure to share your photos with the hashtag #myvirtualfurryscurry or #furryscurry2020.

Those who register will receive a T-shirt, a printable bib, and coupons from the Dumb Friends Leaugue sponsors. To register, there is a fee amounting to $45 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. An additional $25 for donation will grant you a KONG toy for your dog.

The Dumb Friends League has a goal of raising $575,000. So far, the organization has raised 98 percent of their total goal. Fundraising will continue through June 2.

The organization takes in all pets that are in need of care, no matter the status of their age, health, or behavioral issues. With that in mind, the fund will largely cover veterinary costs, behavior programs, and foster care for pets and horses.

The 2019 annual financial report showed over 1,000 people became volunteers, over 4,000 exams and 832 surgeries were completed, and 4,015 pets were either adopted or placed in foster care. Donations do go a long way.

This year’s Furry Scurry can be done in the comfort of your own home or trial, so be sure to register and snap pics!