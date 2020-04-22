All across Denver and Colorado, lonely stoners are gathered behind closed doors, inside apartments, in backyards, or alone in parks to toke the lonely hours away. At a time when cannabis is needed the most to keep community and connection alive, we’re still here, and we’re thriving.

Whether you’re spending time inside on the couch during a freak April snow day or taking a walk after a toke, let Mary Jane keep you sane in your solitude.

However you smoke, and wherever you are, we will get through this, one puff at a time.