Bummed that you didn’t snag tickets to the much-coveted Blue Sneaker Ball, Polis’ inauguration ceremony before it sold out? Have no fear! One Colorado’s Purple Ball is giving us all an affordable—and awesome—afterparty. Whether you’re making it to the big night or not, you’ll want to mark your calendar for this as well.

The Purple Ball will take place the day after Polis is sworn in. It will feature a special guest performance by The Honorable Barney Frank, the first gay member of Congress to come out voluntarily; pop star Melissa Etheridge; and the plaintiffs from the Colorado Cake Case. Proceeds from the event will go to the One Colorado Education Fund.

“We’ve certainly come a long way from 1992 when Colorado was dubbed the ‘Hate State’ after voters approved Amendment 2, effectively barring any member of the LGBTQ community from seeking legal recourse against discrimination based on sexual orientation,” the event page explains. “In addition to electing the country’s first openly gay governor and welcoming our first First Gentleman, in 2018 Colorado also saw the election of our state’s first transgender lawmaker, and a pro-equality majority voted into office at the General Assembly. We are excited to continue our work at ensuring a more fair and just Colorado for all LGBTQ Coloradans and their families, including our new First Family.”

Tickets are still available, and range from an affordable $35 for the event to $500 for a reception with Melissa Etheridge herself.