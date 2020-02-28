Fridays are days for buying that Starbucks you’ve been holding out for all week, going out to eat on your lunch break, and finding new music! While we may not be able to help you with your budget, we can recommend a few spots for a delish and quick bite, and we can absolutely give you the best of the best in new music releases.

Check out this finely curated Friday playlist that you’re going to fall in love with all weekend long.

Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

In the first song off her upcoming sixth studio album, Lady Gaga released a brand new music video that channels spaced aged apocalyptic love. Bringing us lady in pink, Gaga is back to what we love most; delivering those dance tracks of pure pop perfection. Guaranteed, this will be the new song you hear every night on the dance floor at Tracks.

Dorian Electra, “Guyliner”

The gender fluid artist we got to know last year is back with a new song but still holds onto their same mission; challenging gender norms. The glam track video for “Guyliner” sees Electra take on the ideals of masculinity by shaping and breaking stereotypes. The visuals and outfits in the video were styled by Electra, with choice looks influenced by neon scene kid and steampunk culture, serving as an ode to trends that came out of the early 00’s Myspace-era.

Ally Brooke, “Fabulous”

Club Skirts The Dinah Shore Weekend headliner Ally Brooke has released a new track that taps into Patti Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade” in a brand new way. Looping the iconic tune into Brooke’s anthem about self-love and celebrating the uniqueness of you. “This song in a way narrates my journey, my past, and where I am now……I’ve finally gotten to a place where I believe these words. Hope u love it as much as I do,” Brooke said in a recent Tweet.

Big Freedia, “Chasing Rainbows”

In case you missed this week’s Sound Up! feature, we’ll give you a pass and redirect you to Big Freedia’s second collaboration with Kesha in the uplifting tune “Chasing Rainbows.” The artist who rejects gender norms has been dropping unstoppable bounce tracks and bringing big attention to the New Orleans underground hip hop scene.

Diimond, “Bad Attitude”

Glittering gender fluid pop/R&B singer Diimond sings of regret and frustration after being beaten, yet again, by his psychotically possessive manager, Damion, in “Bad Attitude,” his first music video from the forthcoming queer, Neo-noir musical miniseries, “The Truth About Fairy Tales.”