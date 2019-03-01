Another weekend is upon us—thank goodness—and it’s time to plan some fun. And don’t get us wrong; we fully support checking out local queer bars, the drag scene, and other staple events as much as possible. But if you’re looking for something a little different to mix in with those things, here are a few ideas.

Go to the Opera

Yes, the actual opera. And you don’t have to break the bank to make it happen, either. Loveland Opera is serving up Così fan tutte – A School for Lovers, a show by Mozart himself. Although the opera was written a long time ago, it’s still full of awesome, timely material, as it deals with issues of fidelity and love. The show takes place at Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St. in Loveland. It’s only running for one more weekend, so go ahead and get tickets here.

Go to a Metal Show

If you need to get some aggression out, or you’re just in the mood for a grimy, grungy night on the town, hit up Hi-Dive on South Broadway to see The Munsens record release. The metal scene has a few bad seeds here and there, but The Munsen assure us they are queer-friendly.

“DUST Presents fully supports the LGBTQ community,” Mike, one of the folks in The Munsens, told us in 2017 about their metal fest. “Our events are a welcoming space for anyone that wants to enjoy heavy music, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation. Art and music are all about people being who they want to be and creating beautiful things for themselves and others to enjoy.”

Hi-Dive is also a safe space for queer folks and home God Save the Queens every month.

Go to a Beer Fest

If beer is your thing check out this year’s Mile High Beer Fest! If you’re worried the beer fest is going to be a bro fest, think again. This is a celebration of delicious craft beer, and there will also be music, food trucks, and the event benefits Minds Matter Denver, a charity dedicated to helping low-income students attend college.



Go Dance to Some Drum ‘n’ Bass

If you’re looking to shake things up on the dance floor this weekend with a date, check out Language 051 at the The Black Box! The space is queer-friendly, and you can dance to the tunes of Bad Syntax, Syntax, GHoST, and Smallz all night. There will be plenty of upbeat tunes and drink specials to keep you going.

Go See Another Metal Show

You can’t really ever get out enough aggression, so if you’re still feeling the urge, go check out Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Immolation, Necrot, and Blood Incantation at The Oriental Theater. Anyone who was a metal fan back in the day will appreciate the throwback aspect of this one!