Nicole Maines will be the first transgender superhero on TV, joining the cast of CW’s Supergirl as Nia Nal. Her character is seemingly based on DC Comics’ Dreamgirl Nura Nal.

A press release from San Diego Comic-Con describer her as “a soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others,” and hints at her super identity. “Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer.”

Even though DC published their first transgender comic book character in Gail Simone’s Batgirl in 2013, this step forward to a film hero is truly important representation for the community.

Photo courtesy of Supergirl on Facebook