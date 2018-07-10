Log In Register
History was made in Spain on June 29, when 26-year-old Angela Ponce was crowned the first transgender Miss Universe. Ponce plans on participating in the worldwide contest this December, representing Spain.

Transgender people have been allowed to participate since 2012, when the ban was lifted after GLAAD and Jenna Talackova, a Canadian, trans model and actress who sued after being disqualified from the contest for being trans, lobbied the owner of the competition at the time, Donald Trump. Talackova eventually won and was able to participate.

 “My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect, and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for the entire world.” said Ponce on Instagram, shortly after winning her title.

While many still take issue with inclusion and representation in pageants based partially on looks, Miss Universe just made a giant stride for the trans community.

Sid Pasquino is an intern for the editorial team at OUT FRONT, as well as a local Coloradan. He studies liberal arts at St. Johns College in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He is an avid dog lover, and always excited to talk about classical literature.

