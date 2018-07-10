History was made in Spain on June 29, when 26-year-old Angela Ponce was crowned the first transgender Miss Universe. Ponce plans on participating in the worldwide contest this December, representing Spain.

Transgender people have been allowed to participate since 2012, when the ban was lifted after GLAAD and Jenna Talackova, a Canadian, trans model and actress who sued after being disqualified from the contest for being trans, lobbied the owner of the competition at the time, Donald Trump. Talackova eventually won and was able to participate.

“My goal is to be a spokesperson for a message of inclusion, respect, and diversity not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but also for the entire world.” said Ponce on Instagram, shortly after winning her title.

A post shared by ANGELA PONCE (@angelaponceofficial) on Jul 9, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

A post shared by ANGELA PONCE (@angelaponceofficial) on Jun 6, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

While many still take issue with inclusion and representation in pageants based partially on looks, Miss Universe just made a giant stride for the trans community.

Photo courtesy of Instagram