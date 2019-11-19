Netflix series Next year is shaping up to be a year of top-notch queer entertainment, and none other than our very own mama Ru is leading the charge. With the January 10 release of the newAJ and the Queen, we are already counting down to the new year!

glitz and glamour She is looking fiery in red, as the opening sequence to the new teaser trailer just released shows RuPaul, playing Robert Lee/Ruby Red, in all her. The queen who changed the course of drag and performance art forevermore is center-stage and showing the world she is the reason for the season.

Ruby Red has risen in this scripted comedy series, and Netflix is pulling out all the stops, as we follow her down the path of big dreams and even bigger lewks. AJ and the Queen tells the story of a queen who has worked her entire career to save enough money to open her own hotter-than-hot nightclub. That is, until we realize she’s been swindled by a charismatic grifter (Josh Segarra) and his eye-patch-wearing partner-in-crime Lady Danger (Tia Carrere). With a penniless pocket and a broken heart, Ruby Red is now on a mission to start over and pick up whatever is leftover.