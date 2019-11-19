Next year is shaping up to be a year of top-notch queer entertainment, and none other than our very own mama Ru is leading the charge. With the January 10 release of the new Netflix series AJ and the Queen, we are already counting down to the new year!
She is looking fiery in red, as the opening sequence to the new teaser trailer just released shows RuPaul, playing Robert Lee/Ruby Red, in all her glitz and glamour. The queen who changed the course of drag and performance art forevermore is center-stage and showing the world she is the reason for the season.
Ruby Red has risen in this scripted comedy series, and Netflix is pulling out all the stops, as we follow her down the path of big dreams and even bigger lewks.
AJ and the Queen tells the story of a queen who has worked her entire career to save enough money to open her own hotter-than-hot nightclub. That is, until we realize she’s been swindled by a charismatic grifter (Josh Segarra) and his eye-patch-wearing partner-in-crime Lady Danger (Tia Carrere). With a penniless pocket and a broken heart, Ruby Red is now on a mission to start over and pick up whatever is leftover.
On a cross-country road trip, Ruby Red crosses paths with AJ (Izzy G.), a scrappy, streetwise, 10-year-old who is looking for a chance of escaping a difficult home life. Hiding in Ruby’s rundown RV, the performer suddenly finds herself in a new role: parent.
Fabulously mismatched yet perfectly paired, AJ and Ruby must find a way to navigate through tough times as they learn a few tricks from one another and roll on to brighter days.
Created by Michael Patrick King (Sex and the City) and RuPaul, and featuring performances by RuPaul in each episode, AJ and the Queen is a heartfelt comedy with some real-world grit, and it’s a tale of queer family ties that are a stronger bind than blood.