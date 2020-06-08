A city investment has been proposed by Mayor Micheal B. Hancock and Councilmember Robin Kniech that will financially help those affected by COVID-19 but do not qualify for state and federal aid. $750,000 will go into the fund.

Approval for the fund is set to take place on Monday, June 8, and will go to the local non-profit called Left Behind Workers Fund. Impact Charitable will be hosting the fund and managing funds from donors and investments. Denver brings in money from anonymous donors, philanthropic commitments and Open Society Foundations which amounts to over 1 million dollars for families impacted by this global pandemic.

“The people and families who will be helped by this fund work in our city’s restaurants, hotels, venues and the many industries that fueled our thriving economy and made our city the city that it is. They deserve support during this uncertain time as well,” Mayor Hancock said. “Unlike the federal government, we will not leave some of our friends, families and neighbors behind. We will support all members of our community.”

Among those that do not qualify for state and federal funding are immigrants. Colorado state data indicates that 17,000 immigrants were left out of financial aid, however a majority continued to pay taxes and work during global crisis.

In order to be eligible for the single-time allocated payment of $1,000, one must prove a loss of income due to COVID-19 such as instances of layoffs, loss of hours, or furloughs, among other valid reasons.

“Immigrant workers play an important role in our economy; not only because we rely on so much of the work that they do, but also because they pay millions in taxes,” fund advisors Mark Newhouse and Katrina Van Gasse said. “Yet many of them during this difficult time are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits from a system that they and their employers have paid into.”

Left Behind Workers was created with over 100 donations from various organizations with the intent to support those who are often overlooked.