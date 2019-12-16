When FHAT was featured in the weekly OUT FRONT series “Sound Up!,” we knew immediately there was more to know behind these musicians and their cheeky single “Packin’.” The Berlin-based duo FHAT, made up of Aaron Pfeiffer and Sedric Perry, have turned a lifestyle of creativity and fun into a brand and they are proving that being queer isn’t just rainbows and butterflies, but it can be pretty damn close.

The pair have acclaimed independent success, and when they joined forces to create FHAT, it was that secret sauce of balance that created their effortlessly stylish lewk and pop-funk modern rhythm. The sass-pop party 70s inspired anthem “Packin'” has been kind to the band, giving them a clear trajectory to house favorite hit and even got the attention from Mama Ru herself. The tune is catchy, the beat is undeniable, and the video is slick and sexy. The trifecta of success, piled up in a “Packin'” powerhouse hit.

The music video shows off the alter egos of FHAT, Hunter and Jackson, are a sexy set who have their eyes on the prize of hijacking a plane. As they quickly garner the interest of the flight attendant and pilots, this tale of twists and turns is as charmingly entertaining as it is delightfully deceitful.

The weekend-ready song turned hit is more than the luck of the draw, however, as Pfeiffer and Perry are writers, singers, and producers and have worked hard in the hustle to get to that special spot in the limelight. Other funkified and noteworthy tracks like “Pleasure” and “Onatd” are all proof that the unique throwback sound is as nostalgic yet fresh as ever.

The pair are playful, energetic, and are proud of the work they are putting in the world. OUT FRONT had a chance to catch up with FHAT as they talked about creating “Packin’,” their greater vision for the future of the band, and what it means to have each other.

Can you tell us about the video for “Packin’.” It’s such a story in itself, why was that something that felt right for this single?

Aaron Pfeiffer: It does go with our Instagram where we have been like building the story. We’re not filmmakers but we’ve been diving more into the visual aspect so this is the first experience of doing that. It was really eye opening for us to make this video and we want to keep up this level of production.

Was diving into the visual aspect something you always wanted to try?

Sedric Perry: Yes, for me personally. I think I’ve always wanted to merge my love for film and cinematography to match with music and make soundtracks for the films. So, I felt really lucky when we got to do this video.

AP: We are very big on movies, we love the Tarantino’s, we love the 90s cult films like we’re really big on that, so that is definitely been in our sight. I just think we need more budget (laughs).

The video felt very Tarantino, an era of Jackie Brown.

AF: Yes! That’s what we were going for!

SP: Tarantino, Gregg Araki are our biggest inspirations for FHAT.

When we think about music, we think about who are your musical influences but maybe not even what other influences drive you. Is your music then inspired by an intentional desire to create a visual element that accompanies?

SP: I think our music is inspired by life. If you go back through our catalog, every song from the beginning is us talking about our experiences since we became friends three years ago. There’s not really much exaggeration but we do get to play it up a lot in the videos. We talk about topics that come up during conversations, like discrimination, sex, taboo, astrology, you know.

AF: We actually came up with the names Hunter and Jackson on a birthday weekend in Vegas like two or three years ago. We said we’re going to call other Hunter and Jackson, joking around the whole weekend, and later on that came back to play in this project which was so funny.

Love that! It means this project really speaks to being an extension of who you truly are.

SP: Mmhmm, yes. Yes. At our best, our most wild.

AF: We try to keep it to the best parts of ourselves, where in real life we struggle with anxiety and all these other ‘artist things.’

SP: (laughin) Yes, so Hunter and Jackson are us without anxiety and depression.

AF: And with money!

What you’re creating feel really fresh, because it has a throwback, funky element, but the queer messaging is very now. Was this a natural place where the music existed?

SP: I would say vocally it’s kind of always been there, we’ve very playful with each other with our voices

and we’re not afraid to talk about certain things in songs. But sonically, we come from a more house-y, R&B arena where we started where FHAT is definitely more funk house.

AF: Yeah, we went a more poppy route with this one but we just kept testing the waters and going with different producers and seeing what came out, honestly.

Were there any earlier forms of the sound where you were said ‘that’s definitely not it’ before you found what it is.

SP: I feel like we were always really open. We would leave a session and have a demo and be like ‘okay, it can go this way, it can go that way, let’s just keep working on it and see what happens.’

AF: We had been writing, like we dove full force into writing. We both were toying with publishing deal ideas, we were writing for other artists, and we were just like really close friends at the time, and we didn’t actually write together. We had sang background for each other we had played around it on the mics, and then one time this producer in London was like, ‘you should bring Sedric to the session on Thursday.’ I said I’ll ask him, because we thought maybe we were two different approaches; he’s Leo, I’m Capricorn, different backgrounds. But that’s when we made the first single ‘Back to Life.’ We just stuck with and now we’re together, we really know each other, and it’s really fun to write, we really laugh, and yell at each other at all times.

Like you said, you were individually working on creative projects and then came together. Is FHAT now the primary focus for both of you?

AF: We’re very inspired by Steve Lacy and Syd of The Internet; they’re all in the band but they all have their own solo stuff. I think because Spotify is so compartmentalized with singles, it is definitely easy in the streaming world to work on your solo project. But, as this starts to become more and more involved, it is a lot to juggle. So, we’re kind of in this space or we’re stretching the limit.

Our brains are like, ‘okay, no more music sorry.’ We went away to Greece for a weekend to be quiet and not talk about music. We’re writing for others, we have releases with different DJ’s, we’re doing music videos, and are extras in a lot of music friends’ videos. It’s definitely been a lot, but we love it so much that it doesn’t feel like work. You know when people say do what you love and then it will never feel like work, I really find that to be true. Does it get annoying? Yes, but I still love it.

SP: We’re not on tour, so we’ll see how intense it gets and how much time it’ll take, but for now it’s a pretty nice balance. Aaron just released a new project today, we have new FHAT music coming out, like we’re always working. It’s about how much are you willing to show up for, I think.

You’re getting really great feedback with the music, is there something people are saying that stands out to you?

SP: Yassss! RuPaul Tweeted us! Another really weird, full-circle moment was I started following this astrologist, Chani Nicholas, and I went to this Full Moon Salutation Chani was doing. I was like, ‘listen girl, I don’t know why I feel I need this, but I need this. I don’t have any money left, but I’ll pay you when my check clears, girl.’ She was like, don’t even worry about it. Two years later, she tweeted the song, and was like, ‘I love it.’ She put it in her playlist on Spotify, and it just feels like a really nice full-circle moment.

You’re both queer and out, do you think that being vocally out is important or unnecessary when it comes to being a musician?

SP: In a perfect world, it wouldn’t matter but we live in this world where it does matter, and it’s really important for us to give voice to people whose stories aren’t told as much in the mainstream.

Do you feel like as a duo you are more empowered to be vocally out?

SP: Hell yeah.

AF: I learn so much from him and we have both tackled situations together. We’ve been in publishing deals now for two years, he’s with Sony and I’m with Universal, and I have to say it’s so great to do it with a team member and somebody that goes through that shit with you.

There is a sex positive messaging throughout your music and the visuals, is that really something that is important for you?

AF: When ‘Packin'” dropped, we were scared, but happy. Honestly, I worried it was too much, I was sweating bullets like for my dad. But, like you said, the empowering things, I feel like I can lean on Sedric. I’m not just by myself, but together we can really go out and be as gay, and fun, and stylish as we want.

Fun and flirty is really what you present, but what do you hope that audiences get out of your music, your videos, and your messages?

AF: (singing) Joy! Just joy.

SP: … and pain.

AF: Yes, joy and pain. Somebody sent us a message two days ago that was like ‘Packin’ brightens my day, every day,’ and I’ve gotten so much feedback like that. Since ‘Back to Life,’ people really enjoy the music.

SP: I would like for them to enjoy, but at the same time, open up a little more. Learn more about somebody different from you. I mean, that’s the basis of our entire friendship so I think it’s going to be in our music. We have fun all the time, but we also teach each other a lot because we’re very different, we function very different.

And I would hope that people can do the same when they hear it.

Sedric, what do you think you have learned about yourself through your friendship with Aaron?

SP: I have learned to be more aware of myself, you know, he is a Capricorn and I feel like that’s a person who’s going to always show you who you are to yourself. and always encourages you to be better. They let you know something really isn’t to the standard that it could be when it comes to your personal best. So, yeah, just to be more aware, just try a little harder.

Aaron, what have you learned through your friendship with Sedric?

AF: I’ve learned to really think before I act, that’s the biggest takeaway. He approaches things with so much love that it’s not all just thought, he approaches it with a passion and sometimes I’m more mechanical the way I work. I just appreciate approaching situations with a moment, like what would Sedric do?

SP: Be 15 minutes late.