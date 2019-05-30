Children’s Miracle Night Fashion brings community to Chateaux at Fox Meadow for a night of celebration on Sunday, June 2, at the second annual. The evening of trendy regalia will honor Children’s Hospital Colorado and the work they provide to Colorado children and their families.

The evening will feature a fabulous runway, shoppable boutiques, delectable appetizers, tasty cocktails, and performances by local recording artists Kayla Ruby and Oli McCracken. “In the past two years, Children’s Hospital has helped me through two surgeries: one on my hand and the other on my elbow,” said country singer Kayla Ruby. “I looked forward to seeing my doctors and always felt comfortable and welcomed on check-up and surgery days.

“For my hand surgery, I met with lots of doctors who wanted to do crazy procedures to fix it, but when I got a second opinion at Children’s, they found a way to fix my hand without compromising the way it looked or functioned. I’m thankful that I was able to be cared for at Children’s Hospital!”

MCs for the night will be Kyle Dyer and members of the team of Children’s Miracle Night ambassadors, all who have been treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado. They will share funny and heart-warming stories of their journeys. “Children’s Miracle Night fashion show is something that I am forever grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of,” said Kaylee Brock, a model and care recipient of Children’s Hospital. “As someone who was treated in Children’s Hospital, the opportunity to give back to this community fills me with tremendous joy. Working with members of this production is so meaningful, as each and every one of them display their passion for this organization.”