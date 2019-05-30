“In the past two years, Children’s Hospital has helped me through two surgeries: one on my hand and the other on my elbow,” said country singer Kayla Ruby. “I looked forward to seeing my doctors and always felt comfortable and welcomed on check-up and surgery days.
“Children’s Miracle Night fashion show is something that I am forever grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of,” said Kaylee Brock, a model and care recipient of Children’s Hospital. “As someone who was treated in Children’s Hospital, the opportunity to give back to this community fills me with tremendous joy. Working with members of this production is so meaningful, as each and every one of them display their passion for this organization.”
Ellen Koski, executive director of Children’s Miracle Night, ultimately wanted to create an event to acknowledge the impact that Children’s Hospital Colorado has had and continues to have on the community.
“They not only heal, but they provide everyone involved with support during some of the hardest days of their lives,” Koski said. “To create an event that not only celebrates, but raises funds to aid in the continuation of such programs, is truly my honor. The strength of the kids involved in the event inspires me every day.”
Photos by Colorado Lifestyle Photography