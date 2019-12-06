In a recent one-two punch from the folks in Washington, the republicans have done all they can to ensure we are pissed off right before the weekend.

LGBTQ Nation reported that Representative Chris Stewart from Utah was expected to introduce a new policy that is a backhanded compliment and the republican version of the Equality Act. The proposed Fairness For All Act (FFAA), is calling itself a more comprehensive and conservative leaning pro-LGBTQ legislation.

The Equality Act, which passed the democratic led house in May, would add LGBTQ folks to the 1964 Civil Rights Act and include them as members of a protected class from discrimination in areas of housing, employment, education, public accommodations, and other areas.

The new proposed FFAA would grant LGBTQ people that protected class assignment, however, would allocate more federal protections for religious institutions and wedding vendors than the Equality Act. A partisan vehicle to diminish the hard work of queer liberation, equality, and equity, the FFAA would permit wedding vendors with less than 15 employees to refuse serving LGBTQ people and would also allow anti-LGBTQ religious schools and colleges to retain their tax-exempt status. Additionally, any public venues and adoption agencies owned by religious organizations could legally discriminate against queer people.

Given Rep. Stewart is the first U.S. Congress member to have ever introduced pro-LGBTQ legislation, he may be confused as to how this works. Giving more protections to allow minimal discrimination to lawfully be executed is not in fact providing protection to those who are marginalized.

In addition to the new legislation up for debate in the House, the White House is promoting a queer disaster of MAGA proportion.

A rainbow “Make America Great Again” has been splashed on a white t-shirt and to make sure our gag reflex is on point they have ensured with an ugly font that no queer with true Pride would have any interest.

Not saying that we reserve the rights to the rainbow, but we see you Trump, and we don’t like what we see. With the description on the Trump/Pence website stating “Show your support for the LGBT community and the 45th President with this exclusive Make America Great Again Pride T-Shirt,” we certainly know you don’t show your support to us.

With Nancy Pelosi working hard on a looming impeachment, it’s just another day for republicans as they continue to protect themselves and keep the swamp full of their dirty money.