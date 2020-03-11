Ultra-moody songstress Emma Ruth Rundle brought all the deep, dark vibes to Summit Music Hall on Friday, March 6 to kick off the weekend right. Playing a solo guitar set between heavy-hitting metal bands Intronaut and Cult of Luna, the rocker created an intimate moment inside the packed house. For a moment, it seemed that everything stopped, as all eyes were on Rundle and her immaculate display of talent.

From the ambient tune “Dark Horse” to bass-heavy banger “Protection,” Rundle’s voice rang pure over the resonating and alternating guitar and bass lead tracks as she shone on the stage alone. Taking the crowd by surprise, she captivated the audience with ease, even those who were there for the other acts.

A melancholy radiates from Rundle’s tracks that make one dive deep into all the feels, and seeing the songs “Marked for Death” and “Control” live brings out a whimsical and ever-changing wave of emotions. If you want to evoke those emotions that have been shoved down for years, even decades, Rundle’s songs can bring that right up for you.

The solo artist, based out of Los Angeles, comes from folk roots and has been creating heavy, ambiance style music since her first band, The Nocturnes. After her departure from that group, she went on to make music with Red Sparowes as well as a band titled Marriages before settling into her solo career full-time and making a serious name for herself.

Related article: Clairo at Summit 10/05/19

Still on the road supporting her 2018 release On Dark Horses, Rundle is well-known for growing her fan base through relentless touring. Having been through Denver twice in the last year alone, and playing both headlining and supporting roles at shows, it’s undeniable that the force that is Emma Ruth Rundle is one to be admired.

Photos by Veronica L. Holyfield