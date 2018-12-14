Log In Register
Sadgurls, rejoice! Emma Ruth Rundle will be at Lost Lake Lounge this Sunday. Her compelling, haunting, music will make sure there isn’t a dry eye in the house.

For those unfamiliar, Rundle is known from her work with the bands Marriages and Red Sparrows. She sings largely about pain, loss, and the realities of death. Now she is on tour in support of her new album, On Dark Horses. Songs like “Dead Set Eyes” and “You Don’t Have to Cry” highlight the darkness of life in a way that is beautiful and emotional.

“Most of my lyrics for these solo records are personal and draw from real life experiences,” she said in an interview about the new record. I don’t know that I will always write in this way but it’s been an important part of how I’ve been processing my past.”

Fans of sad, introspective music, lilting vocals, and artistic presentation will love the music of Emma Ruth Rundle. She takes over Lost Lake Lounge this Sunday at 8 p.m. Get tickets here

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

