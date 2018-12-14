Sadgurls, rejoice! Emma Ruth Rundle will be at Lost Lake Lounge this Sunday. Her compelling, haunting, music will make sure there isn’t a dry eye in the house.

For those unfamiliar, Rundle is known from her work with the bands Marriages and Red Sparrows. She sings largely about pain, loss, and the realities of death. Now she is on tour in support of her new album, On Dark Horses. Songs like “Dead Set Eyes” and “You Don’t Have to Cry” highlight the darkness of life in a way that is beautiful and emotional.

interview about the new record.

“Most of my lyrics for these solo records are personal and draw from real life experiences,” she said in anI don’t know that I will always write in this way but it’s been an important part of how I’ve been processing my past.”

Fans of sad, introspective music, lilting vocals, and artistic presentation will love the music of Emma Ruth Rundle. She takes over Lost Lake Lounge this Sunday at 8 p.m. Get tickets here !

Photo courtesy of Facebook