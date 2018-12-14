Sadgurls, rejoice! Emma Ruth Rundle will be at Lost Lake Lounge this Sunday. Her compelling, haunting, music will make sure there isn’t a dry eye in the house.
For those unfamiliar, Rundle is known from her work with the bands Marriages and Red Sparrows. She sings largely about pain, loss, and the realities of death. Now she is on tour in support of her new album, On Dark Horses. Songs like “Dead Set Eyes” and “You Don’t Have to Cry” highlight the darkness of life in a way that is beautiful and emotional.
Photo courtesy of Facebook