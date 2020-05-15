The Secretary of State’s Office for Colorado has recently enacted a temporary set of rules for the upcoming State Primary on June 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rules are to address concerns over safety of the voters, election judges, and staff. Secretary of State Jena Griswold gave a statement regarding the rules:

The current, national health crisis has caused all of us to re-examine our election processes. These new, temporary rules provide essential guidelines so voters can be confident that, regardless of the circumstances, they can cast a ballot as safely as possible. I would like to thank our Elections Division for their leadership on this issue and the county clerks for their assistance in providing feedback on these rules.

Counties must follow the guidelines set forth by the Colorado Department of Health, the Governor’s Office, and local health officials to stem the flow of infection. Voting equipment and booths will be cleaned after every use, and social distancing will be enforced. The full list of the rules can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

The most important thing is the safety and health of everyone going to the polls. Colorado is setting an example that the rest of the country may soon have to follow. The vote for president is mere months away as people attempt to get back to the normal, but it could still be weeks if not months before business’ open up their doors, although, some already have.

The need to stay home is now greater than ever. Should infections spike again, it will inevitably lead to more deaths. Please practice social distancing and do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary. Working together will help put an end to this pandemic and will make weathering the storm just a little bit easier.