Encapsulating our apocalyptic fate in one awesome show, DYSHOWPIA: A Burlesque Tribute to the End of the World will take place on August 18. The group of performers includes Lady Satan, Emerald Eve and Dr. Bones, and the event will be held at the Clocktower Cabaret.

The show supports queer people who are entering STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields. A portion of the money from tickets sold for the night will go to support scholarships for STEM students.

Fueled by hardships queer people and women in the science fields face, the scholarship is catered to this particular group of people as a way to offer assistance for their future. The award can be used for anything regarding education, from housing to therapy services. Applications for the STEM scholarship will be available until August 31.

The scholarship was created by local burlesque performer Parker Go Peep, described as “a pint-sized punch of patriarchy crushing sass,” and Joy Coy, the “personification of sunshine and seduction.” Parker can be found performing at the The Clocktower Cabaret weekly. Joy Coy is a national performer across the U.S. who is described as “a classically trained dancer with bewitching themes.”

Make sure to attend the apocalyptic phenomenal experience on August 18 at The Clocktower Cabaret.

Photo courtesy Facebook