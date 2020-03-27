If you haven’t started caring about her now, Dua Lipa the Albanian-born, U.K.-raised pop star is bringing new life and a dark twist to pop music all over the world. Even when we are cooped up during these crazy times, we always have music to lose ourselves in, and if you don’t know or haven’t checked out the music of Dua Lipa, then you are in for a treat.

Debuting her freshman self titled album, Dua Lipa came to change the face of pop music as we know it. Her most recognizable single, “New Rules” caused quite the stir when it debuted at number 27 of the Billboard 100 and number 3 in the U.K charts.

This time around, Dua comes off of her world-wide, number-one hit “Don’t Start Now.” Dua Lipa’s first album has become the most streamed by a female artist in Spotify herstory, and she is also the youngest female solo artist to reach not one million but one billion views on YouTube alone. To say that she deserves our attention is an understatement.

Ms. Lipa has come to serve new looks and some lessons in her single with an accompanying video that debuted late this week. “Break my Heart” dishes cerebral visuals and a poppy-yet-sweetly-sour mood about working through relationships that just aren’t worth it.

If you have been a long-time listener if hers, you can see the transformation and lessons she has taken from her life and applied and reapplied to her music. From her relief and empowerment in IDGAF to her yearning in ‘Thinking ‘Bout You,’ and the euphoria of first and rebounding love in ‘Lost in Your Light’ featuring Miguel, Dua Lipa’s Music is indicative of herself and her journey and is well worth a listen.

Her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, is available now!