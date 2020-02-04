If you like showing off your skivvies to strangers and running, have I got the event for you. Cupid’s Charity is coming to Denver on Saturday, February 22, for Cupid’s Undie Run. They describe it as a “brief, one mile-ish run” to raise awareness for neurofibromatosis (NF) that effects one in 3,000 births. Profits from the fun-run go to fund research in an attempt to find a cure.

The event is going to be held at the original Stoney’s on Lincoln St. from 12pm – 4:00 p.m. The running part is only 15 minutes of the whole event and if you’re not in town on the 22nd, Cupid’s Charity is doing the event in 36 other cities.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke estimates that 100,000 Americans currently live with a NF disorder which can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning disabilities, disabling pain, and cancer. However, thanks to funding provided by the Cupid Charity, more than 100 preclinical and over a dozen clinical studies have taken place, resulting in more than 70 percent of the participants seeing their tumors shrink as much as 50 percent.

Cupid’s Undie Run has raised almost $19 million dollars since its first occasion in 2010. The event has also expanded from Washington D.C., where it first began, with a couple hundred runners participating to a nationwide event with thousands joining in every year.

A short run with adult drinks, music, and a scantily-clad party attached to it for a good cause; what more could you ask for? If you live in Denver and have a pair of boxer briefs, tightie whities, or a sexy V-Day bra you want to show off, you can register at their website, my.cupids.org.

Pro tip: bring a backpack/fanny pack for your phone, wallet, and keys. You won’t have any pockets!