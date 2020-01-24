Denver Public Schools (DPS) have now become a bit safer for LGBTQ youth after the school board passed a resolution which requires all schools to have an all-gender restroom on Thursday night, January 23.

The resolution states that in DPS, ” diversity is a treasure that we deeply value and celebrate,” and that “all students, team members, and community members of the District deserve and are expected to be respected, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.”

The new policy focuses on LGBTQ inclusivity, in both the staff and student body, and is designed to create a safe and nondiscriminatory experience for all types to utilize the right to public accommodations.

Champion in presenting this new ordinance before the school board was newly elected Tay Anderson, the youngest African American to be elected to a seat. All gender restrooms was one of the many things he promised to pursue during his campaign, and as evidence of the resolution passing, he’s ushering in a new generation of change.

“It is time for us to lead with bold actions,”Anderson told Chalkbeat, and that other school districts in Colorado “are now going to have to follow what we are doing today in Denver.”

This is an expansion on the 2018 LGBTQ non-discrimination resolution which stated, “employees, and community members can expect that they will be supported if they seek to transition; and they will be supported if they wish to be gender fluid, gender expansive, nonbinary, or gender non-conforming; and DPS will not require students or employees to undertake any expensive formal legal process to change their names in DPS student or personnel records and DPS employees are directed to honor requested name changes and pronoun preferences.”

Currently, all DPS facilites are equipped with restrooms labeled “family restroom” or “unisex,” so with the new resolution, one of those restrooms will be now designated “all-gender” with new signage installed.

Another major mission of DPS is to support and encourage the existence and expansion of Gay/Straight Alliances (GSAs) on school campuses. Focusing on Middle School’s, a common age when many adolescents and teens are discovering their gender identities and sexualities, and the participation is not dependent on parental permission.

By affirming identities in all staff, faculty, and students alike, DPS continues to be a model of exemplary action and will undoubtedly encourage many school districts to follow suit.