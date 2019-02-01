Log In Register
Disney is magical to many, but they haven’t always been known as the most woke and forward-thinking company. Now, for the first time, they are hosting a Pride celebration.

According to NBC NewsDisneyland in France regularly throws an unofficial “Magical Pride” event to celebrate their LGBTQ fam. Now, for the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, they will be making the event official. On June 1, there will be a Pride parade, special meet-and-greets, and rides that stay open later.

“Diversity and equality are strong values at Disneyland Paris, and each year, we host millions of visitors regardless of their origins, gender, or sexual orientation,” a rep for Disney told NBC News. “We are committed to fostering a welcoming environment for all of our guests where magic is for everyone.”

Grab your passports and tickets now, because this is going to be a summer to remember.

Photo courtesy of Disneyland on Facebook 

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

