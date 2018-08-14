There has been a lot of speculation in the past about certain Disney characters being queer, but it has largely been trumped up fan fiction and speculation. LeFou had some gay love for Gaston in the recent Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, and many think Mulan was bi, but there’s no hard evidence. Now, it appears that Disney is going to intentionally write in an openly LGBTQ character.

According to New Now Next, Jack Whitehall will be first openly gay disney character, starring in the new film Jungle Cruise as a “fun, effete” young man who “has no interest in women.”

However, not everyone is happy. Some feel that the first openly gay man in a Disney film should be played by, well, a gay man, rather than a heterosexual actor.

Really @Disney #JungleCruise ? Your first significant gay role will be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail! This ship should sink. https://t.co/npPESNZaxD — Omar Sharif Jr. (@OmarSharifJr) August 13, 2018

Such a dam shame it’s so hard to find gay actors to play gay roles in hollywood 🙄. Do better @disney @jackwhitehall https://t.co/QUQ3qbb8NZ — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) August 12, 2018

How is a straight actor playing a “hugely effete, very camp,” secondary gay character helpful for #LGBT visibility and positive portrayal in the arts? Booooo, @DisneyPixar…https://t.co/84lddcbqrX — Callum Jackson (@cjjackson93) August 13, 2018

Regardless of where you stand on the casting decision, or the company behind the film in general, this is still a major milestone for Disney movies, and one that is sure to cause some debate and be remembered.

Photo courtesy of Jack Whitehall on Facebook