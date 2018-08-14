There has been a lot of speculation in the past about certain Disney characters being queer, but it has largely been trumped up fan fiction and speculation. LeFou had some gay love for Gaston in the recent Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, and many think Mulan was bi, but there’s no hard evidence. Now, it appears that Disney is going to intentionally write in an openly LGBTQ character.
According to New Now Next, Jack Whitehall will be first openly gay disney character, starring in the new film Jungle Cruise as a “fun, effete” young man who “has no interest in women.”
I’m so honoured to be part of this epic adventure – @disneysjunglecruise. Filming is underway and I am having the time of my life with my amazing co stars. It’s so cool to be part of something of this scale and also as possibly one of the biggest Disney nerds on the planet so exciting to be working on a project with this much history. Watch to the end of this video and see the most incredible set I’ve ever seen. They built it from the ground up and walking onto it for the first time a month ago was like stepping back in time. Can’t wait for you to see this film… #junglecruise
However, not everyone is happy. Some feel that the first openly gay man in a Disney film should be played by, well, a gay man, rather than a heterosexual actor.
Really @Disney #JungleCruise ? Your first significant gay role will be played by a straight white man perpetuating stereotypes? Fail! This ship should sink. https://t.co/npPESNZaxD
Such a dam shame it’s so hard to find gay actors to play gay roles in hollywood 🙄. Do better @disney @jackwhitehall https://t.co/QUQ3qbb8NZ
How is a straight actor playing a “hugely effete, very camp,” secondary gay character helpful for #LGBT visibility and positive portrayal in the arts? Booooo, @DisneyPixar…https://t.co/84lddcbqrX
Regardless of where you stand on the casting decision, or the company behind the film in general, this is still a major milestone for Disney movies, and one that is sure to cause some debate and be remembered.
