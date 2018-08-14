Log In Register
There has been a lot of speculation in the past about certain Disney characters being queer, but it has largely been trumped up fan fiction and speculation. LeFou had some gay love for Gaston in the recent Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, and many think Mulan was bi, but there’s no hard evidence. Now, it appears that Disney is going to intentionally write in an openly LGBTQ character.

According to New Now NextJack Whitehall will be first openly gay disney character, starring in the new film Jungle Cruise as a “fun, effete” young man who “has no interest in women.”

However, not everyone is happy. Some feel that the first openly gay man in a Disney film should be played by, well, a gay man, rather than a heterosexual actor.

Regardless of where you stand on the casting decision, or the company behind the film in general, this is still a major milestone for Disney movies, and one that is sure to cause some debate and be remembered.

Photo courtesy of Jack Whitehall on Facebook 

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

