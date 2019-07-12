If you love drag, you might also love RuPaul’s Drag Race alongside its current spin-offs All Stars and Drag Race U.K. Yet, coming soon, there might be two additional installments added to the drag-iverse.

In a recent podcast featuring Miss Alaska Thunderf*ck 5000, 2019’s Aurora Pride hostess, and Miss Willam Belli, infamous for her Season 4 run and disqualification, Willam hinted that there may be something in the works for Drag Race fans.

When asked about a potential Canadian spin-off, Willam responded with, “I think so. As far as I know, there’s other Drag Race things happening, like I’ve heard that there’s a Drag Race Junior and a Drag Race Celebrity too.”

If true, these two shows would be the fifth and sixth in line, as Crave.tv just recently announced Drag Race Canada as part of its original program lineup. Drag Race is making television herstory with these new iterations and international expansions.

Stay tuned, drag enthusiasts, we know you can’t wait to see what lies in wait for the future!