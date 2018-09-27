This upcoming weekend marks the second annual RuPaul’s DragCon in NYC, the hottest spot for queens, celebrities, and all of those who love drag. In case you are unable to jetset your way to the Big Apple for all of the star-studded and undoubtedly fabulous entertainment, here is a list of the best drag shows you can catch right here in the Mile High City!

Thursday, September 27

900 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Hosted by Alyssa Love, Charlie’s Queens bring the lady flips, dips, and scissor kicks, showcasing new categorized balls every week with special guest entertainment. In addition to the epic performances, enjoy a night of dancing and 2-for-1 specials!

Thursday, September 27

500 Santa Fe Drive, Denver

Performers of all genders and talents compete each week in Denver’s underground drag battle for a crack at the prize of $150. Hosted by the recently named 2018 MX Weirdo Winner Izzy Dead, this drag may be unconventional, but it is certainly inclusively entertaining!

Friday, September 28

3500 Walnut St, Denver, Colorado 80205

Drag Nation presents Barbie Goes To WERK!

Hosted by the legendary Chad Michaels & featuring Milk of RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 6 and RuPaul’s All Stars – Season 3), these “Business Women” Barbies hold nothing back as they dynamically put on diva-tastic performance. Get there early for the new Drag Comedy Pre-Party Lipsync for your Laugh before the big show!

Sunday, September 30

1336 E. 17th Avenue, Denver

Local celebrity queen Jessica L’Whor hosts one of Denver’s weekly top drag brunch events with Divas. Come for the tasty food and dangerously delicious bloody marys, and stay for the hilarious and fabulous performances by some of the city’s best known entertainers.

Sunday, September 30

629 E Colfax Ave, Denver

The good Christian woman herself Kai Lee Mykels has taken over the main floor of X Bar and offers a special line up of Alter Queens to sit and listen. Come by the Beer Bust this Sunday to help OUT FRONT celebrate the release of their current issue and wrap up a sinful Sunday with this dirty sermon.

Sunday, September 30

900 E Colfax Ave, Denver

This weekly Sunday treat is one of the best kikis Denver has to offer, hosted by Yolanti Pussy. Head to Charlie’s for their Beer Bust and stick around for more funny and captivating entertainment!

Featured image by Stewart Osborne, follow him on Instagram