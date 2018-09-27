This upcoming weekend marks the second annual RuPaul’s DragCon in NYC, the hottest spot for queens, celebrities, and all of those who love drag. In case you are unable to jetset your way to the Big Apple for all of the star-studded and undoubtedly fabulous entertainment, here is a list of the best drag shows you can catch right here in the Mile High City!
Posé, Charlie’s Nightclub
Thursday, September 27
900 E Colfax Ave, Denver
Hosted by Alyssa Love, Charlie’s Queens bring the lady flips, dips, and scissor kicks, showcasing new categorized balls every week with special guest entertainment. In addition to the epic performances, enjoy a night of dancing and 2-for-1 specials!
MX. Weirdo: Apocalypse, Glady’s: The Nosey Neighbor
Thursday, September 27
500 Santa Fe Drive, Denver
Performers of all genders and talents compete each week in Denver’s underground drag battle for a crack at the prize of $150. Hosted by the recently named 2018 MX Weirdo Winner Izzy Dead, this drag may be unconventional, but it is certainly inclusively entertaining!
Drag Nation, Tracks Denver
Friday, September 28
3500 Walnut St, Denver, Colorado 80205
Drag Nation presents Barbie Goes To WERK!
Hosted by the legendary Chad Michaels & featuring Milk of RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 6 and RuPaul’s All Stars – Season 3), these “Business Women” Barbies hold nothing back as they dynamically put on diva-tastic performance. Get there early for the new Drag Comedy Pre-Party Lipsync for your Laugh before the big show!
Diva’s Drag Brunch, Mile High Hamburger Mary’s
Sunday, September 30
1336 E. 17th Avenue, Denver
Local celebrity queen Jessica L’Whor hosts one of Denver’s weekly top drag brunch events with Divas. Come for the tasty food and dangerously delicious bloody marys, and stay for the hilarious and fabulous performances by some of the city’s best known entertainers.
The Kai Lee Mykels Show, X Bar
Sunday, September 30
629 E Colfax Ave, Denver
The good Christian woman herself Kai Lee Mykels has taken over the main floor of X Bar and offers a special line up of Alter Queens to sit and listen. Come by the Beer Bust this Sunday to help OUT FRONT celebrate the release of their current issue and wrap up a sinful Sunday with this dirty sermon.
Kiki 3.0, Charlie’s Nightclub
Sunday, September 30
900 E Colfax Ave, Denver
This weekly Sunday treat is one of the best kikis Denver has to offer, hosted by Yolanti Pussy. Head to Charlie’s for their Beer Bust and stick around for more funny and captivating entertainment!
Featured image by Stewart Osborne, follow him on Instagram