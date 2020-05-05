Today, Denver announced the plans for reopening on Saturday, May 9. Many things will remain closed, but some businesses will be able to slowly relaunch.

“We’re taking a thoughtful and intentional approach to a phased re-opening of Denver businesses in a manner that limits COVID-19 risks for everyone,” said Mayor Hancock. “This does not mean the threat of COVID-19 has passed. These are just the first steps toward recovery along what will be a long journey. Preserving public health and safety remains our number-one priority. With these appropriate guardrails in place, we increase the likelihood of a safe transition—if everyone continues to do their part.”

With the expiration of the city’s Stay at Home Order on Friday, May 8, people are encouraged to continue taking precautions to protect their health and the health of others. Beginning Wednesday, May 6, face coverings are mandatory when inside of, or waiting in line to enter, any retail or commercial business or any location or facility offering government or healthcare services as well as while waiting for or riding public transportation. Additionally, public and private gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited through May 26.

Beginning Saturday, May 9, the following types of businesses will gradually begin to reopen in Denver with strict social distancing guidelines and precautions to limit the number of employees and customers on site at a given time:

Non-critical retail such as clothing, home goods, cell phone (with 50 percent employees and six-foot social distancing)

Personal services such as hair/nail salon, tattoo, pet groomer, and personal trainers (with 10 or fewer people in a single location or max of 50 percent occupancy, whichever is less; by appointment only, no walk-ins; strict requirements about PPE and distancing)

Non-critical offices (with 50 percent employees)

Field services such as in-person real-estate showings

Limited healthcare (with 10 or fewer people in a single location or max of 50 percent occupancy, whichever is less; by appointment only, no walk-ins)

Post-secondary education

While many businesses can re-open beginning Saturday, May 9, these businesses and facilities will remain closed until further notice:

Sit-down service in restaurants, bars, coffeehouses, and other places of public accommodation

Movie theaters

Live-performance theaters

Concert venues

Sports arenas

Gyms (with very limited exceptions)

Shopping malls (except for stores that have public entrances/exits to the outside)

Outdoor recreation facilities such as children’s playgrounds and tennis and basketball courts

City recreation centers and libraries

To limit the spread of COVID-19 in business settings, Denver has established several requirements for the protection of customers and employees.

All businesses must do the following to keep customers safe:

Create special hours for vulnerable individuals when practical

Limit the number of on-site customers to continuously maintain six-foot distancing

Provide hand sanitizer and wipes at entrances to the greatest extent possible

Use contactless payment solutions when possible

Create signage regarding health protocols

All businesses must do the following to keep employees safe:

Deputize a workplace coordinator to address COVID-19 issues

Maintain six-foot separation between employees and discourage shared spaces

Clean and disinfect all high touch areas

Post signage for employees and customer on good hygiene

Ensure proper ventilation

Avoid meetings or groupings of more than 10 employees, clients or customers

Implement symptom monitoring protocols such as temperature checks

Eliminate, or regularly clean and disinfect, any items in common spaces

Require employees with symptoms to stay home

Accommodate employees who are vulnerable individuals

Provide flexible options for employees with child or elder-care obligations

Provide appropriate PPE, like gloves, masks, or face coverings if employees are unable to provide their own

Large businesses with more than 50 employees in a single location must:

Create signage regarding health protocols

Implement symptom monitoring protocols such as temperature checks

Close common areas to disallow for gatherings of employees

Conduct mandatory cleaning and disinfecting protocols

Implement social distance protocols

For additional safety, Denver recommends employers and businesses also follow these suggestions:

Implement symptom monitoring protocols such as temperature checks

Limit or discourage in-person meetings

Discourage use of shared spaces such as break rooms and meeting rooms

Consider using separate entrances and exits, with staff members counting visitors to control the number of guests at one time

Install plastic protective shields to provide protection between employees and customers

For more information on navigating the expiration of the Stay at Home order, visit the Safer-at-Home website for details on Public Health Orders and FAQs, or dial 311 in Denver (or 720-913-1311 outside of Denver). You can also email the City Attorney’s Office Response Team by emailing CAOResponseTeam@denvergov.org.

For up-to-date information on the city’s recovery and relief plan and actions, visit Denvergov.org/covid19.