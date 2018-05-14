It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for! The official lineup for Denver PrideFest has been announced, and it does not disappoint.

Kameron Michaels – Saturday, June 16, 3 p.m., Center Stage

A queen who made her name on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kameron Michaels is famous for blurring the line between masculinity and femininity with her girlie weightlifter persona. She’s currently on tour, and we are going to be lucky enough to catch her in action on the main stage doing her thang.

Crystal Waters – Sunday, June 17, 3 p.m., Center Stage

Known for her dance hits and unique house style, Crystal Waters is going to open things up on the center stage at Pride and get folks dancing early. We can’t wait!

DJ Barry Harris – Sunday, June 17, 5 p.m., Smirnoff Dance World

One of the most celebrated dance producers and DJs in the queer scene, Denver has landed Barry Harris for the Smirnoff stage this year at Pride. Come with your dancing shoes on and expect the music game to be seriously stepped up this year.

Cover photo courtesy Facebook