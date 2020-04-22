Denver PrideFest will most likely be a digital event this year, according to a statement from Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax, the group that throws Denver PrideFest every year.

Until now, The Center has been reluctant to make an official announcement about where things stand as far as cancellation. Since all signs point to all large gatherings being called off this summer, it make sense that they are finally making the call. We look forward to whatever their digital event brings. A virus may be able to stop large gatherings, but it can’t stop Pride!