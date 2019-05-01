Gloom be gone! OUT FRONT just received the best news! The amazing Denver PrideFest lineup has been compiled and released, with a dynamic and exciting list of entertainers set to hit the stages of Civic Center Park June 15-16.

The three stages will welcome some of Denver’s finest alongside the best-of-the-best out-of-towners.

Saturday will see the talents of Legendary Lady Bunny as she performs and DJs and feature the radically badass musical chops of Wheelchair Sports Camp. Voice finalist and Mexican recording artist Lluvia Vega, who was a semi-finalist on the Spanish-language version of The Voice, will also grace the stage on night one of the festival.

Get ready, because this list just continues to grow with Sunday’s star-studded line-up! We are thrilled to welcome home queen Yvie Oddly on Sunday, and we cannot wait to see how this queen will push the boundaries with her outrageously unconventional fabulousness. Todrick Hall will be bringing his social-media fire to Denver’s PrideFest, as well as drag sensation Peppermint and “Miss Congeniality” Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

The 2019 Denver PrideFest will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Inn event in New York City; the raid that sparked a riot, and a riot that sparked a movement, thus beginning what is now known to be the genesis of the LGBTQ civil rights movement. Queer pride events have become an annual June tradition, as cities across the world celebrate and increase visibility for the LGBTQ community.

This epic line-up announcement is the first of many for the 2019 Denver PrideFest, and this year’s celebration is bound to be an epic one for the books.