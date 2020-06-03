Pride month is right around the corner, and many are wondering what it will be like to celebrate this year. The Center on Colfax have officially announced that the annual Coors Light Denver Pride Parade is going virtual, creating a Pride Parade like never before.

“Keeping our community safe and healthy during these times is a priority for The Center on Colfax, so the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade is going virtual,” said The Center on Colfax.

The Denver Virtual Pride Parade will be broadcast on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the same time the traditional parade would have kicked off in it were in person. Later that day, Denver7 will re-broadcast a televised encore for those who missed the first parade.

“Prepare your best Pride gear and join The Center on Colfax’s team as we march in a new direction and take this year’s Coors Light Denver Pride Parade from Colfax to your home,” said the Center on Colfax.

Although faced with many challenges, The Center on Colfax are ultimately excited to bring a more accessible Pride celebration for Coloradans. Audience members can choose to watch along the “route” in the comfort of their homes. There is also an opportunity to submit a virtual parade unit on behalf of your community organization corporate or commercial company, entertainment group, or even your family and friends. Don’t worry, OUT FRONT will be submitting!

“It is going to look a little different, and it is going to feel a little different, but so do a lot of things these days. Find your favorite seat in your house, fire up those computers, tablets, and smart TVs, as community groups, corporate, and commercial supporters and sponsors, drag queens, and kings, family, and friends submit fun and creative video parade units to create a moment in LGBTQ+ history in the Rocky Mountain region,” said The Center on Colfax.

The Center are hoping that with the sudden changes, many who have always wanted to participate in the parade now can with the submission drive. Submissions were collected June 1.

“It also means that we can be a little more flexible with the types of units, as many of our logistical challenges have changed for this year. So … units with animals, now is your time! Family and friends, ever wanted to be a group in the parade, now is your time! Challenged by walking the parade route, now is your time!” said The Center on Colfax.

The parade will be telecast on Facebook Live, and we are looking to expand to other platforms as well. Facebook Live rules and regulations will be in place, and all video content should be filmed with those restrictions in place.

“We know you are creative Colorado! Let’s see what you’ve got!” said the Center on Colfax.