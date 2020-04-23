Looking for a socially safe way to spend your Sunday Funday? Mimosas at Cheesman Park or Bloody Mary’s while on a stroll along the Cherry Creek Trail are off the list, according to a recent announcement from Denver Parks & Recreation.

While Monday will see a lot more businesses opening up again, the practice of social distancing is still in ample effect and will be enforced by local government. Yet, the weekend is approaching and that beautiful Colorado sun will be shining, and many of us are itching to get outdoors. However, to ensure that we are all acting responsibly during this time of quick change, outdoor public spaces are getting a swift, yet temporary, overhaul when it comes to public alcohol consumption.

Denver Parks & Recreation has issued a temporary directive to prohibit the possession and consumption of beer, wine, and champagne in parks, going into effect on Friday, April 24 through July 23, 2020. Promoting the stay at home and social distancing directives, other restrictions, including the prohibition of the possession and consumption of spirituous liquor or hard liquor, remain in place under the city’s rules for alcohol in parks and other public spaces.

While this may feel like quite the buzzkill, the city wants its citizens to know that this is a continuation of measure set into place to protect against the transmission of COVID-19.

The new adjustments include these changes/adjustments/adherence guidelines:

Alcohol (including beer, wine and champagne) is not allowed

If you are sick, do not visit the parks

Separate at least 6 feet from others at all times

Do not gather or travel in groups

Group sports and activities are prohibited

Shared use of equipment is not allowed (i.e.: frisbees, footballs, etc.)

Bring your own hand sanitizer/washing supplies

Leash your dog to prevent accidental cross-contamination with others

Park hours are 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

It is documented that ninety percent of Denver residents live within a 10-minute walk to a park and it is suggested that folks find a space closest to them in order to prevent unnecessary travel. Find a park near you at denvergov.org/maps/map/parks.

We all know it’s important to keep moving our bodies during this time of quarantine, and getting outside is often one of the ways to enjoy exercise. As recreation centers are currently closed, and getting to a park may feel unsafe during this elevated time of regulations and social distancing enforcement, Denver Parks & Recreation recently launched a new platform, @ Home, which includes free online programming with diverse options for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Whether it’s a Zoom Zumba class followed by a spiked iced coffee or a sober day in the great outdoors at one of the amazing green spaces in the city, let’s all remember this is temporary and we will eventually be able to put all the pieces back together again.