Denver’s queer community is still in shock over a blatant hate stabbing that took place Saturday, May 26 downtown.

According to Gay Star News, an unidentified attacker verbally abused and stabbed Christopher Giovanni Huizar, 19, and Gabriel Enrique Roman, 23, on their way home from Church Nightclub.

The two decided to walk home hand in hand because of the nice weather, and as they passed an alley, heard someone scream that they were “fucking faggots.” Huizar was attacked first, stabbed in the neck, and as the two began to run, Roman got stabbed in the back and hand trying to protect his boyfriend. They kept running, then finally collapsed, bleeding and in tears.

“I was just worried about my boyfriend because he bled so much,” Huizar told Gay Star News.

Thankfully, passersby saw the men and called emergency services, and both are now safe. Roman had to get 3o internal stitches and 52 stitches on his hand.

The two were not able to identify the attacker, since everything happened so fast, in the dark, and they were mostly worried about preserving each other’s safety. Police are looking for a white male, but don’t have much more to go on.

“We are not letting this define us. We love each other and wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone [else]. I’m just thankful we’re alive,” Huizar added. “We are an open book. We don’t care what anybody else has to say so we always hold hands and be ourselves in public. We’re here and queer.”

If you want to support the two as they heal and foot serious hospital bills, you can contribute to their GoFundMe account. Huizar was contacted by OUT FRONT for comment, but has not yet responded.

This happening so close to Pride, to members of our very own community, has left us shaken and hurt. Our hearts go out to both Huizar and Roman, and we’ll continue to update coverage if we reach the two for comment, and as the story unfolds.

Photo courtesy of Facebook