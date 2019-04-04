Fetch Spring Market, formerly known as Denver Flea, is popping up April 13 and 14 in RiNo with some new and exciting features!

With a handful of new vendors added to the over 180 retailers and artisans from the Rocky Mountain region, these booths offer crafty and unique items to peruse.

The family-friendly event just got friendlier with puppy and dog adoptions on site, hosted by MaxFund.

Additionally, more than a dozen food trucks will be dishing out tasty treats, and several crafty cocktails have been curated to celebrate how spring has sprung!

At just an entrance fee of $5, Fetch Market is a great way to shop locally and bask in the glory of summer beginnings.