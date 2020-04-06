The city of Denver just announced the stay-at-home order will be extended through April 30, in line with federal recommendations and the current rate of the virus’ spread. The ban on mass gatherings has also been extended through April 30.

“I am very proud and thankful for all the Denver residents who are staying at home and practicing physical distancing,” Mayor Hancock said in extending the order, according to a press release. “I know this hasn’t been easy for many, but given the current data and advice from experts about the spread of COVID-19 in our community and across the country, these are the actions that are going to get us on the other side of this curve and protect the health of as many people as possible.”

The original order was set to expire on April 11. With the extension of the order, the city will conduct additional outreach and enforcement, as the mayor urges all residents to stay home except for essential business or essential activities and stay safe by observing the public health order guidelines amid the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pursuant to section 24-24 of the Denver Revised Municipal Code, it is unlawful for any person to fail to comply with this Order,” the official wording states. “Any person who fails to comply with this Order may also be subject to a civil penalty of up to nine hundred ninety-nine dollars ($999.00) per violation. Enforcement actions are intended to be cumulative in nature and Denver may pursue one or more civil, criminal, and administrative actions, fees, fines, sentences, penalties, judgments, and remedies and may do so simultaneously or in succession.”

As of today, Denver has had:

6,090 contacts with businesses and residents about compliance with the stay-at-home order

1,796 warnings issued

14 citations issued

Additionally, Governor Polis plans to address the city tonight at 6:30 p.m., and many are expecting him to announce an additional extension.

*Author’s Note: Polis extended the stay-at-home order through April 26 in his 6:30 p.m. address.