We all know how f*ckin’ fabulous the drag scene is here in the Mile High City. So many different types of kings, queens, and everyone in between have been putting their hearts and souls into their art in the Denver scene for years and years.

Now, with the annual Denver Drag Days, this amazing city is bringing eyes and ears to our finest in all categories with the Guinness record for the World’s Largest Brunch!

NewNowNext has featured Tracks, Denver drag, and our city’s very own Jessica L’Whor on their landing page with the record-breaking mimosa and performance fest. As reported, an amazing 338 people attended the closing event of the weekend long Drag Days extravaganza of community and queer culture at Tracks Nightclub/EXDO Event Center.

“This really showcased what we were trying to do for the whole weekend,” Jessica L’Whor told NewNowNext. “Under one roof, it was like Denver was able to put aside any differences they have and showcase their love for drag.”

Since OUT FRONT spoke with L’Whor prior to the event, it sounds like her mission of putting Denver’s drag scene on a national and international level has been accomplished. Positive, impactful, and inspiring, cheers to even bigger and better Drag Days for years to come!

Photos courtesy of Brian Degenfelder and Drag Days