As COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, continues to sweep through the country, major cities are shutting down as a way to mitigate the quickly spreading illness. Local Denver businesses, restaurants, bars, and queer spaces are now limited to a gathering of 10 folks or less, and many of these establishments are either opting to or are being forced to lock the doors for the next eight weeks.

The City of Denver recently announced that there would be a mandatory closure to any space which does not serve food, with those locations being forced to supply only delivery and take out options, if there is enough space inside the facility to maintain the six-foot required distance between persons.

For many bars and restaurants, this could be detrimental, and only time will tell what the lasting impact will be on a lot of queer-owned spaces. However, there are still a few who are hanging on and will remain open for business, to those who can afford to purchase delivery. We have listed a few local Denver spots at which you can still get your tasty favorites while supporting a small business during these unnerving times of isolation and social distancing.

Watercourse/City, O’ City

The Goods

Mercury Café

Denver Milk Market



Dos Santos



Lou’s Food Bar



For[a]ged

Cattivella

These local grubs have also been listed as remaining open and available for takeout/delivery:

Sputnik

Luca

Salt and Grinder

Annette Scratch kitchen

Smōk

Avanti — certain restaurants

Denver Central Market

Restaurant Olivia

The Way Back

Station 26 — Carry Out Beer

Rosenbergs Bagels

Denver Ted’s Cheesesteaks

Truffle Cheese Shop

Ohana Island Kitchen

El Camino

Chef Zorba

Onefold

Safta

Black Eye Coffee

Cart Driver

Lou’ Italian

Mister Oso

Additionally, many spaces are still offering online shopping of their merchandise, even if the doors are temporarily closed.

Mutiny Information Café

Vanilla Kink

Hope Tank

If you know of more businesses that are open and in need of business, please contact editorial@outfrontmagazine.com so we can add them to our list!

Stay healthy, fam; we are in this together.