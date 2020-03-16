As COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, continues to sweep through the country, major cities are shutting down as a way to mitigate the quickly spreading illness. Local Denver businesses, restaurants, bars, and queer spaces are now limited to a gathering of 10 folks or less, and many of these establishments are either opting to or are being forced to lock the doors for the next eight weeks.
The City of Denver recently announced that there would be a mandatory closure to any space which does not serve food, with those locations being forced to supply only delivery and take out options, if there is enough space inside the facility to maintain the six-foot required distance between persons.
For many bars and restaurants, this could be detrimental, and only time will tell what the lasting impact will be on a lot of queer-owned spaces. However, there are still a few who are hanging on and will remain open for business, to those who can afford to purchase delivery. We have listed a few local Denver spots at which you can still get your tasty favorites while supporting a small business during these unnerving times of isolation and social distancing.
Watercourse/City, O’ City
The Goods
Mercury Café
Denver Milk Market
Dos Santos
Lou’s Food Bar
For[a]ged
Cattivella
These local grubs have also been listed as remaining open and available for takeout/delivery:
Sputnik
Luca
Salt and Grinder
Annette Scratch kitchen
Smōk
Avanti — certain restaurants
Denver Central Market
Restaurant Olivia
The Way Back
Station 26 — Carry Out Beer
Rosenbergs Bagels
Denver Ted’s Cheesesteaks
Truffle Cheese Shop
Ohana Island Kitchen
El Camino
Chef Zorba
Onefold
Safta
Black Eye Coffee
Cart Driver
Lou’ Italian
Mister Oso
Additionally, many spaces are still offering online shopping of their merchandise, even if the doors are temporarily closed.
Mutiny Information Café
Vanilla Kink
Hope Tank
If you know of more businesses that are open and in need of business, please contact editorial@outfrontmagazine.com so we can add them to our list!
Stay healthy, fam; we are in this together.