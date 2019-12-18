A double dose of delight was delivered to Denver’s Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, December 17 in the form of one story, two queens, and an extravagantly side-splitting evening. That’s right, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon swooped into town with their newest holiday show, All I Want For Christmas is Attention, and it was everything we wanted and more.

Drag Race royalty, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx hit the road again after last year’s wildly successful To Jesus, Thanks for Everything! to provide audiences with an energetic and entertaining reminder that the holidays are for all of us, not just those who want to celebrate the birth of a babe.

From the moment the queens stepped on stage, the crowd roared and jumped to their feet to welcome the adored duo. Witty, smart, and saucy punch lines, at times one after another, added to the excitement as they danced, sang, and sparkled for the full 90 minutes.

While the duo navigated through funny puns and naughty references, it’s the friendship between the two and their pure love of entertaining that was the most palpable. It’s always the best time when you feel like you are in on the joke, and the two of them banter both on-script and -off, making each night of All I Want For Christmas is Attention unique to every city.

From elaborate costume changes that went both smoothly and slightly awry, lines expertly executed to blubbed and flubbed, to well-rehearsed dance sequences that even made the queens themselves laugh, the stress of the holiday season was alleviated with the sense of community and acceptance.

While BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx play into their nice-versus-spice personas, it all comes together in a comedic, social commentary that makes you think. Who knew spiked eggnog could take one down such an existential journey?

DeLa and Jinkx are still on the road and can be caught in various cities throughout the country before the end of year.