Modern alt-grunge artist Deb Never’s catch phrase may be “whatever,” however her music is anything but that. With the new EP House on Wheels just released and a national tour underway, this artist is feeling the fire of a budding career and grabbing the attention of all who cross her path.

Deb Never is best known for her melancholy melodies that lie atop an angsty garage band beat, overlapping the echoes of brutally honest lyrics. Take what we loved about the quintessential 2000s emo movement and add a dance beat that you can’t stand still to, that’s D.N. With a genre that is quite difficult to pinpoint, she beckons the emotions of the complicated, soft whimpers of a broken heart alongside the crazy that’s inside us all that wants to break a face.

Deb Never may be desperate for the love of the one who hurt her in House on Wheels, she is not pining after the love of fans; that is something she has won over in spades. While she is currently on tour to support up and coming house-packing singer and rapper from Florida, Dominic Fike, Deb Never walked away from her set with a slew of new followers under her belt.

Taking to the stage in a grey hoodie, she started off the night with a soft introduction, seated on a stool and giving us “damaged artist in a coffee shop.” However, that quickly changed as she commanded the mic and the stage, bringing dance beats that get in your face and get loud.

Despite facing some technical difficulties throughout the set, like a unplugged microphone and a knocked over guitar stand, Deb Never was a pro and proved that her “whatever” attitude really does do wonders in times of uncertainty.

Taking control of a sold-out room of fans that aren’t your own is difficult, and often times impossible. However, for Deb Never, Denver’s Moon Room was in the palm of her hand. Grungy, danceable emo, who knew that was exactly what the night called for.

All photos by Veronica L. Holyfield