2019’s The Dinah Shore Weekend is shaping up as yet again the must attend event of the year. The five-day lesbian event in Palm Springs, CA, has just announced Grammy Award-winning artist Daya as headlining performer.

Daya is an LGBTQ ally known for the hit song “Hide Away” off her 2016 debut album, Sit Still, Look Pretty, as well as her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down.” She joins the impressive list of previous years’ A-list performers. In addition to Daya, the near-week-long festival includes high profile performances by Diiamon’d Royalty, Kodie Shane, Leikeli47, and several world-renowned DJs.

☀️🌴 #THEDINAH2019 LINEUP 🌴☀️ Our 1st MAJOR #DinahCrush of 2019 is @daya 😍 She’s OUT, proud, and excited to perform at #thedinah! In her own words: “My music reflects my strong belief in… https://t.co/BLZnqb5ho6 — Dinah Shore Weekend (@thedinahshore) January 3, 2019



The Dinah has been the leading queer girl party and music festival for over 25 years and was created by Mariah Hanson to celebrate, unite, and empower women. With an impressive live musical lineup, massive pool parties brimmed with go-go dancers and DJs, exciting red carpet events, and meet and greets featuring celebian favorites, the 2019 Dinah Shore Weekend a must-attend for any queer women who can swing it.

Photo courtesy of Facebook