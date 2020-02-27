The introspective emo outfit Dashboard Confessional, led by singer/songwriter Christopher Carrabba, brought Denver a much needed dose of 2000s realness when they came to The Ogden Theatre on Saturday, February 22.

Currently on the #DC20 Tour, the Dashboard Confessional 20th Anniversary Tour, the band is crossing the country and playing fan favorites night after night. Just on the heels of releasing The Best Ones of the Best Ones, a greatest hits album, the band that has now seen two decades in the music industry come to fruition is paying respect to their dedicated following and sticking strictly to the hits.

The Best Ones of the Best Ones serve as “an invitation, song by song, for people who have only listened to a little bit, or never listened to us at all,” Carrabba told Billboard recently.

Carrabba took to the stage like a veteran with the presence of a newbie, someone who is charmingly aware all while being grateful for the crowd engagement. Lasting 20 years in this business of art is no feat to go unnoticed, and Dashboard Confessional has payed their dues and rallied up an unyielding stan following.

Playing to a sold-out Ogden is not a rare instance and the packed house shouted every word of the setlist as if they were longing, heartbroken youth again. From hits like “The Best Deceptions,” “The Sharp Hint of New Tears,” and “The Swiss Army Romance,” to the early years throwback of “Screaming Infidelities,” folks in their forties tapped back into that emo, acoustic loving twenty something.

As curators of the early alternative rock movement, Dashboard Confessional still remains true to their roots with a combination of acoustic meets indie while still bringing the traditional rock in which they have been heavily influenced by. Carrabba has been credited to delivering a careful combination of The Smiths meets Paul Simon with a subtle flavor of Green Day for punk appeal.