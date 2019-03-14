Just as the bomb cyclone ceased its decent on the western mountain region, a new cyclone erupted as Jussie Smollett returned to the screen in Wednesday night’s Empire.
Since his arrest in February for allegedly hiring two brothers to stage a hate crime against him, he has been indicted on 16 felony counts by a grand jury. After pleading not guilty in a Chicago court room on Thursday morning to the charges of allegedly filing a false police report, the actor is laying low. However, he continues to make waves as his legal troubles and time in the spotlight have not come to a close.
As Smollett’s days are possibly numbered on Empire, having recently been revealed that the future of his character has yet to be determined, many took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
Jussie Smollett watching #Empire right now pic.twitter.com/JKU9iBdK5r
— Dreadzgoiinham 🐙 (@DabForMoney) March 14, 2019
i dont want you back right now. i think its a very inappropriate time to show any episodes w/ Jussie Smollett in them. #JussieSmollettHoax @leedanielsent @tylerperry
— dbg (@purpletang99) March 14, 2019
Can not lie @JussieSmollett belongs on @EmpireFOX Let’s be honest! No one can fill his shoes.#empire
— Boss Chic Designz (@bosschiccrate) March 14, 2019
#Empire Me looking and Jussie Smollett on my screen right now. pic.twitter.com/Fpuh8qzz7b
— Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) March 14, 2019
I’ve lost all respect for for FOX by allowing #JussieSmollett back on Empire. Sending such a great message to the world guys!!!! NOT
— Blake Lawrence (@Blakelaw90) March 14, 2019
Its hard to watch #empire and see scenes with Jussie Smollett and not want to jump through the TV and whoop his stupid ass. pic.twitter.com/NApBseC84s
— Protect Robert Mueller 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) March 14, 2019
While the future of Empire is uncertain, it is certain that cyclone Smollett is not losing any traction. What are your thoughts?