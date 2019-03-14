Just as the bomb cyclone ceased its decent on the western mountain region, a new cyclone erupted as Jussie Smollett returned to the screen in Wednesday night’s Empire.

Since his arrest in February for allegedly hiring two brothers to stage a hate crime against him, he has been indicted on 16 felony counts by a grand jury. After pleading not guilty in a Chicago court room on Thursday morning to the charges of allegedly filing a false police report, the actor is laying low. However, he continues to make waves as his legal troubles and time in the spotlight have not come to a close.

As Smollett’s days are possibly numbered on Empire, having recently been revealed that the future of his character has yet to be determined, many took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

i dont want you back right now. i think its a very inappropriate time to show any episodes w/ Jussie Smollett in them. #JussieSmollettHoax @leedanielsent @tylerperry — dbg (@purpletang99) March 14, 2019

Can not lie @JussieSmollett belongs on @EmpireFOX Let’s be honest! No one can fill his shoes.#empire — Boss Chic Designz (@bosschiccrate) March 14, 2019

#Empire Me looking and Jussie Smollett on my screen right now. pic.twitter.com/Fpuh8qzz7b — Napturally_Breezy (@napturally17) March 14, 2019

I’ve lost all respect for for FOX by allowing #JussieSmollett back on Empire. Sending such a great message to the world guys!!!! NOT — Blake Lawrence (@Blakelaw90) March 14, 2019

Its hard to watch #empire and see scenes with Jussie Smollett and not want to jump through the TV and whoop his stupid ass. pic.twitter.com/NApBseC84s — Protect Robert Mueller 🇵🇷 (@TerpGrad01) March 14, 2019

While the future of Empire is uncertain, it is certain that cyclone Smollett is not losing any traction. What are your thoughts?