Just as the bomb cyclone ceased its decent on the western mountain region, a new cyclone erupted as Jussie Smollett returned to the screen in Wednesday night’s Empire.

Since his arrest in February for allegedly hiring two brothers to stage a hate crime against him, he has been indicted on 16 felony counts by a grand jury. After pleading not guilty in a Chicago court room on Thursday morning to the charges of allegedly filing a false police report, the actor is laying low. However, he continues to make waves as his legal troubles and time in the spotlight have not come to a close.

As Smollett’s days are possibly numbered on Empire, having recently been revealed that the future of his character has yet to be determined, many took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

 

While the future of Empire is uncertain, it is certain that cyclone Smollett is not losing any traction. What are your thoughts?