This weekend, March 9 and 10, the University of Colorado Boulder is hosting the TRANSforming Gender Conference. Among the keynote guests is State Rep. Brianna Titone, the first trans woman elected to Colorado public office, and one of four transgender lawmakers in America today.

The conference will include numerous panels, workshops, speeches, seminars, and discussions on trans issues and special topics. It is cosponsored by CU Boulder’s Center for Inclusion and Social Change and Out Boulder County and is expected to draw hundreds of attendees from across the western United States.

Morgan Seamont from the Center for Inclusion and Social Change said the conference works “to increase visibility and education about transgender identities and issues while bringing the transgender and allied communities together.”

State Rep. Brianna Titone, representing northwestern Jefferson County and parts of Arvada, will speak Saturday, March 9. She will speak about the experience of running for, winning, and keeping her office in one of Colorado’s most politically polarized districts.

Titone hopes her story “will inspire a generation of transgender leaders to stand up, take the reins, and fight for their destiny as visible, equal, and empowered participants in our democracy.”

Hina Wong-Kalu,“a fierce advocate for maintaining Hawaiian culture,” will also speak on March 9. Known for her work with youth in her native Hawaii, Wong-Kalu was featured in the documentary film Kuma Hina, a story told through the lens of a native Hawaiian who is also a proud and confident māhū, or transgender woman, and an honored and respected kumu, or teacher, cultural practitioner, and community leader.

The final keynote speaker is Meredith Talusan, an award-winning journalist and author who has written features, essays, and opinion pieces for The New York Times, The Guardian, and other publications. She will speak on March 10 on the importance of telling, and how to write, trans stories.

The conference is free and open to the public. The Center for Inclusion and Social Change asks that visitors register for the event in advance. The conference will be in the Koelbel Building on the CU Boulder campus beginning Saturday. March 10, at 10 a.m.