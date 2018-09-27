As Federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh has taken a seat before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about the multiple sexual assault allegations made against him, the situation continues to escalate.

Kavanaugh broke into bouts of anger through moments of tears as he “unequivocally” denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford as she testified. Ford stated she is “one hundred percent” certain he is the one who attacked her when they were teenagers.

While republicans hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, it cannot see more than one defection to ensure Kavanaugh’s confirmation without Democratic support.

“I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process,” Kavanaugh claimed. “I am innocent of this charge.”

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California thanked Ford for her “strength and bravery in coming forward.”

“This is not a trial for Dr. Ford,” Feinstein said. “It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh.”

The events have left the committee room in a tense back-and-forth between the Senate and Kavanaugh as he continues to escalate matters by calling the process a “circus” and blaming Trump haters for this predicament he is in.

Many have taken to Twitter in real time with updates and impressions during the live case. Not unlike many of things that have come out of the Trump administration, things happening within today’s committee are, well, downright crazy.

I see #Kavanagh is going with the, “Angry White Male, Poor Me, Its All The Democrats Fault,” defense. Well done 👍, it’s a very attractive look on you. How about calling for a FBI investigation, that’s what’s innocent people do. — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) September 27, 2018

Sen. Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh if he has ever blacked out from drinking. In response, he asked her if she has. — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 27, 2018

#Kavanagh is becoming unhinged before our eyes. — Telly Leung (@tellyleung) September 27, 2018

“The FBI does not reach conclusions” is one of the weakest talking points I’ve ever heard in politics. And I used to write talking points for a living. #KavanaughHearings — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) September 27, 2018

The controversial Supreme Court nominee doesn’t seem to be catching a break any time soon, according to a new article published today by The Cut. Claims from Kavanaugh’s former college roommate Kit Winter spoke of his witness to an insidious character and “debauched” living conditions.

Kavanaugh has denied being a heavy drinker in college; however, Winter recalls something very different.

“Having witnessed the level of drunkenness of Brett and his crew in that dorm and the vomitous aftermath in the bathroom, I find that very hard to believe,” Winter said.

With the newest round of claims, the numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, and the antics seen in the committee today, the new potential position of Supreme Court Judge could be but a far-fetched dream for Kavanaugh.