Denver is marking the unofficial beginning of summer by helping residents thrive and stay safe during the pandemic with an array of less traditional summer activities.

“So many of the usual elements of summertime feel out of reach for now, but there are ways to help everyone stay engaged, stay healthy and stay safe,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “We encourage Denver residents to plug into one of these virtual programs and stay active.”

There are options for Denver’s youth and families to enjoy the summertime despite recreation centers, camps, park playgrounds, and city swimming pools being closed through at least June 30. Marketed to an array of residents, below are some of the more notable programs available to Denver residents to enjoy this summer.

Enjoy reading: Denver Arts & Venues is partnering with Denver Public Library, Denver Office of Children’s Affairs, After School Alliance/ Extended Learning, Boys and Girls Clubs, Cherry Arts, Food for Thought and others to present a Youth One Book, One Denver “Blast from the Past.” The 2020 program will feature one of the most popular program books, Upside Down Magic, published by Scholastic, Inc., from hit authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle, and Emily Jenkins. Books and activity guides will be available for young readers and families this summer.

Learn about aviation: Denver International Airport (DEN) Academy will give students an inside look into the world of aviation through video presentations from DEN professionals and virtual tours, followed by weekly hands-on projects using household objects. The free camp is open to students grades 7-10 who are interested in aviation, and will be held June 22-July 16. Registration required by June 15. More at www.flydenver.com/denacademy.

Explore Denver’s public art: Denver Arts & Venues will also be showcasing youth-focused online educational activities at DenverPublicArt.org. Each activity is aligned with Colorado Department of Education content standards, and encourages youth and families to virtually explore the Denver Public Art collection, diving deeper to learn more about the artworks through historical, cultural and personal observations, and interdisciplinary activities.

Explore the virtual Denver Public Library: From a site dedicated entirely to local music to streaming movies, e-books and audiobooks, hours of education and entertainment can be found via Denver Public Library’s digital offerings, including many Spanish language media.

Lions, tigers and bears: The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is bringing scientists and educators to your living room via its Facebook page with multiple free, digital events throughout the week, in addition to its DMNS @ Home programming, which provides a comprehensive list of opportunities for families to watch, do and teach. Meanwhile, the Denver Zoo has launched a new virtual learning hub with real-world life science activities featuring animals and staff.

Paid career experience: The 2020 Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), a partnership this year with Denver Public Schools, is offering a new, virtual 60-hour curriculum of career readiness and exploration for up to 350 disadvantaged youth who can earn a $1,000 stipend. Registration is now open online. Participation will be determined through a lottery.

Food assistance: Households seeking fresh food have many options to choose from. Denver Public Schools continues to offer free weekday breakfast and lunch to students and families in need at grab-and-go sites throughout the city, while Tasty Food, a program housed out of the Office of Children’s Affairs, is providing grab-and-go suppers for youth ages 1-18, at select recreation centers. Hunger Free Colorado is working to keep information about food access up-to-date, and residents can call its Food Resource Hotline at 855-855-4626 for additional information on programs across the city and state. Residents in need of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) can apply at denvergov.org/humanservices.

Take care of your mental health: Since the times are anything but ordinary, it’s important to take care of yourself while taking care of others, including your family. The Mental Health Center of Denver continues to offer free, confidential support, 24/7, for Denver residents. To schedule a virtual appointment for you, your child or loved one, call 303-504-7900.

A comprehensive list of youth assistance programs and activities can be found at https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/covid-19/support-services/youth-assistance.html.

For up-to-date information on the city’s recovery and relief plan and actions, visit Denvergov. org/Covid19.